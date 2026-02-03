Love Your Hood

× Expand West Side Community Services

This event is free and open to all families with children. (Children must bring their adults!)

Come and enjoy:

🎯 Carnival games with prizes

💡 STEAM activity (paper circuits)

🎤 Karaoke/open mic

👪 Other family-friendly activities!

Please register in advance so we have an accurate headcount and can communicate with you in case of any unexpected changes: bit.ly/wscsloveurhood26.