Love Your Hood
to
West Side Community Services 161 Vermont Street, Buffalo, New York 14213
×
West Side Community Services
This event is free and open to all families with children. (Children must bring their adults!)
Come and enjoy:
🎯 Carnival games with prizes
💡 STEAM activity (paper circuits)
🎤 Karaoke/open mic
👪 Other family-friendly activities!
Please register in advance so we have an accurate headcount and can communicate with you in case of any unexpected changes: bit.ly/wscsloveurhood26.
Info
West Side Community Services 161 Vermont Street, Buffalo, New York 14213
Festivals & Fairs, Free Event, Leisure & Recreation