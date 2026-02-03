Love Your Hood

to

West Side Community Services 161 Vermont Street, Buffalo, New York 14213

This event is free and open to all families with children. (Children must bring their adults!)

Come and enjoy:

🎯 Carnival games with prizes

💡 STEAM activity (paper circuits)

🎤 Karaoke/open mic

👪 Other family-friendly activities!

Please register in advance so we have an accurate headcount and can communicate with you in case of any unexpected changes: bit.ly/wscsloveurhood26.

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Free Event, Leisure & Recreation
716-884-6616
