Lil' Kid Rave

Lancaster Library 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, New York 14086

Bring your 3–5-year-old and enjoy some EDM remixes of classic children's songs and dance, dance, dance with your child. Bring your own flashlights, water bottles, and costumes. Glowsticks will be provided. Caution: There will be flashing lights and loud-ish music. Registration required: call 716-683-1120 or stop into the library.

Info

Children's Entertainment, Free Event, Library Program
716-683-1120
