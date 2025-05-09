Lil' Kid Rave
Lancaster Library 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, New York 14086
Bring your 3–5-year-old and enjoy some EDM remixes of classic children's songs and dance, dance, dance with your child. Bring your own flashlights, water bottles, and costumes. Glowsticks will be provided. Caution: There will be flashing lights and loud-ish music. Registration required: call 716-683-1120 or stop into the library.
Children's Entertainment, Free Event, Library Program