Our 32nd Annual Light-A-Life Memorial Tree Lighting Ceremony honors loved ones who have touched our lives in many ways. We are excited to bring you the beloved Light-A-Life Memorial Tree Ceremony from the comfort of your own homes. Tune in to WBBZ/MeTV on December 5th at 5 pm for this Holiday Special!

Feel free to take home your tags and visit the trees on the front lawn of CTG on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo any time after the ceremony. Please wear face coverings and remember to social distance.

Based on your provider, you can find the corresponding station here:

Verizon FiOS: channel 5, HD 505

Dish: channel 5

DirecTV: channel 67

Spectrum: channel 5, HD 1230

Spectrum for Fredonia & Jamestown: channel 72, HD 1230

Call 716-989-2010 or visit HospiceLightAlife.com for more information.