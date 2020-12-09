LEGO Winter Wonderland School Break

Celebrate the holiday season with LEGO! Marvel at two, giant LEGO displays from the Rochester LEGO Users Group, including a wintry city and medieval village decked out for the holidays.

Upon your next visit you will notice some changes including touchless payments, limited capacity, timed tickets, and enhanced sanitation protocols. While the museum experience will be a bit different from the last time that you visited, one essential thing will remain the same: our mission to promote the importance of play, with its power to teach, spark imagination, and create joy. Let’s play!

To provide the best visitor experience and adhere to social distancing guidelines, we are reducing daily guest capacity. It’s recommended that all guests, including members, reserve a ticket to enter the museum.