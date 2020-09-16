Lancaster Library Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt

Find a laminated picture of a pumpkin in the children’s area of the Lancaster Library and bring it to the information desk to enter for a chance to win a $10 Mayer Brothers gift certificate! A winner will be drawn each Friday in October beginning October 9th.

Note: Program runs during library hours Mon (10-6), Tues- Thurs (10-9), Fri- Sat (10-5)

