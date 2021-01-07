Kids Day at the Botanical Gardens

× Expand Buffalo Botanical Gardens

Visit the Botanical Gardens while kids are off from school! Visit with some reptiles from Repco Wildlife Encounters, talk with our educators about some cool botanical specimens, go on a fun scavenger hunt inside the Botanical Gardens, talk with our pollinator protector friends and pick up some local honey from Hahn's Honey Bees and more!

This safely spaced event will be held inside the Botanical Gardens with safety guidelines in place to keep our participants, staff, and all of our loved ones safe.

January 18

10am-4pm

Included with Admission and Kids 12 and under are FREE!

Kids' discount applied automatically at checkout. Please choose the correct number of children attending in your party, so that we can maintain our safe capacity.

RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED for all visitors, including members, due to capacity limitations. Walk-ins may be turned away if capacity is surpassed. To maintain our capacity limit and the safety of both visitors and staff, we encourage visitors to limit their visit to 1-1.5 hours. Please arrive with your E-tickets ready to be scanned and have your ID available. Masks are required at all times when visiting the Botanical Gardens.