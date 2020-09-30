Kids Are FREE Today!

Last day of the regular season and KIDS ARE FREE!

What better way to celebrate autumn than with Apples, Apples, Apples! On Monday, October 12, we’ll have activities, talks, crafting, and demonstrations all day in the Historic Village and Nature Center. This is also one of the last days to visit the John L. Wehle Gallery for the year and take in the exhibits Nature’s Chain, Fan Favorites, and Victoria’s Closet: Fashions of the 1850s.

In the Historic Village, you can see an apple press in action, get a peek into the smokehouse behind Hosmer’s Inn (applewood smoked, of course!), pop into the historic kitchens to see a variety of foods prepared using apples, and learn about drying apples as well.

We’ll have a variety of heirloom apple varieties on display, where you can learn about the history of the crop and changes in what kinds of apples are produced in orchards in this region.

At the Nature Center, we’ll be trying out apple printing crafts, and walking the trails with our naturalists who will be talking about the biology of historical versus modern apple trees.