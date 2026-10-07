Kidding Around Yoga

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Lancaster Library 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, New York 14086

Come and enjoy yoga poses, fun music, storytelling, yoga games, and a very special guided relaxation time! For ages 3-6. Register below or call 716-683-1120. Class is taught by Donna Baia, certified KAY teacher. Please bring a yoga mat or towel. Parent/caregiver must stay with their child. Registration is required and space is limited. Register online at https://bit.ly/lancasterlibrary or call 716-683-1120.

Info

Lancaster Library 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, New York 14086
Free Event, Health & Wellness, Library Program
716-683-110
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