Kidding Around Yoga

Come and enjoy yoga poses, fun music, storytelling, yoga games, and a very special guided relaxation time! For ages 3-6. Register below or call 716-683-1120. Class is taught by Donna Baia, certified KAY teacher. Please bring a yoga mat or towel. Parent/caregiver must stay with their child. Space is limited and registration is required. Register online at https://bit.ly/lancasterlibrary or call 716-683-1120.