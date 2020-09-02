Kayaking Basics with Tina

to

Beaver Island State Park 2136 West Oakfield Rd., Grand Island, New York 14072

Want to learn more about your kayak, equipment, or paddles strokes and maneuvers? Join ACA (American Canoe Association) certified kayak instructors for a paddle on the lagoon at Beaver Island State Park for this free program.

Topics will include kayak/paddle anatomy and style, safety equipment all should carry, and strokes/maneuvers that make kayaking a little easier.

For information and registration, call 716-282-5154.

Due to ongoing safety concerns related to Covid-19, kayaks, paddles, and life jackets will not be provided. All participants are required to bring their own equipment. Masks will be required while on shore and must be carried with you while on the water.

Info

Beaver Island State Park 2136 West Oakfield Rd., Grand Island, New York 14072
Free Event, Outdoors
716-282-5154
to
Google Calendar - Kayaking Basics with Tina - 2020-09-10 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kayaking Basics with Tina - 2020-09-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kayaking Basics with Tina - 2020-09-10 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kayaking Basics with Tina - 2020-09-10 18:00:00 ical