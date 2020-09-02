Kayaking Basics with Tina

Want to learn more about your kayak, equipment, or paddles strokes and maneuvers? Join ACA (American Canoe Association) certified kayak instructors for a paddle on the lagoon at Beaver Island State Park for this free program.

Topics will include kayak/paddle anatomy and style, safety equipment all should carry, and strokes/maneuvers that make kayaking a little easier.

For information and registration, call 716-282-5154.

Due to ongoing safety concerns related to Covid-19, kayaks, paddles, and life jackets will not be provided. All participants are required to bring their own equipment. Masks will be required while on shore and must be carried with you while on the water.