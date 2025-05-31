K-3 Storytime and Craft

to

Elma Public Library 1860 Bowen Road, East Elma, New York 14059

The theme is "Game Day Stories!" Designed for kids in K-3rd grade who love to move and play, we'll read exciting stories about favorite sports and we’ll enjoy games, songs, and a sporty craft that’ll get everyone cheering! Wear your favorite team jersey or activewear! Please register by calling 716-652-2719.

Info

Elma Public Library 1860 Bowen Road, East Elma, New York 14059
Free Event, Library Program, Sports
716-652-2719
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - K-3 Storytime and Craft - 2025-06-11 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - K-3 Storytime and Craft - 2025-06-11 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - K-3 Storytime and Craft - 2025-06-11 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - K-3 Storytime and Craft - 2025-06-11 18:30:00 ical