Junior Vet - Sharks!

Imagine caring for an animal that is known for their predatory bite. That's exactly what veterinarians do when treating sharks!

Is it true they have a skeleton but no bones? Do they really have a sixth, even a seventh and eighth sense? The ins and outs of sharks are truly fascinating, and you will find out that one of the fiercest of creatures requires careful attention from our vets.

This class includes a live shark dissection, and participants will be able to design their very own shark exhibit.

For kids ages 8-12.

