Junior Vet - Penguins!

× Expand Aquarium of Niagara Baby Penguine With Vet

Have you ever seen a penguin walk into a doctor’s office? Not likely! Our feathered friends need specific care, and it's provided by our veterinarians.

Participants will learn what goes into taking care of penguins by diagnosing real problems and coming up with treatment plans. With an educator, they will learn all about penguins — their biology, where they live, what they eat, and more.

The class ends with a science experiment that teaches kids about the effects of an oil spill on penguins and other seabirds.

For kids ages 8-12.