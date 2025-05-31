Junior History Buffs June

Junior History Buffs is a program at The Buffalo History Museum that engages children ages 4-11 in age-appropriate history lessons, songs, stories, crafts and games. A short program, or “Circle Time,” is instructor-guided and includes songs, a brief lesson about local history and a story. After this, self-guided activities can be enjoyed by the whole family such as a craft, interactive artifact explorations, and games related to the exhibits.

This program takes place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with Circle Time at 10:30 a.m.

Please select both a ticket for the adult(s) and children

This free admission day is made possible through the generosity of M&T Bank.