Itty Bitty Storytime

Grand Island Memorial Library 1715 Bedell Rd, Grand Island, New York 14072

Join Miss Carly for a baby & toddler story time filled with stories, songs, and fun activities geared towards our littlest friends. Ages 0 to 2 years with a caregiver. Registration is required! Stop in or call 773-7124 to register.

Grand Island Memorial Library 1715 Bedell Rd, Grand Island, New York 14072
Free Event, Library Program, Story Time
716-773-7124
