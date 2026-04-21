Itty Bitty Lap Sit & Story Time
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Grand Island Memorial Library 1715 Bedell Rd, Grand Island, New York 14072
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Grand Island Memorial Library
Itty Bitty Story Time (May 26) - 1
Join Miss Stefanie for songs, rhymes, lap bounces, a story, and lots of tummy time and play time.
Ages 0-18 mo. with caregiver.
This story time is designed for the itty bitty littles who are not yet walking. Registration required and begins Thursday April 23. Please call 716-773-7124 to reserve a spot.
Info
Grand Island Memorial Library 1715 Bedell Rd, Grand Island, New York 14072
Free Event, Library Program, Story Time