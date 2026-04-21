Itty Bitty Lap Sit & Story Time

× Expand Grand Island Memorial Library Itty Bitty Story Time (May 26) - 1

Join Miss Stefanie for songs, rhymes, lap bounces, a story, and lots of tummy time and play time.

Ages 0-18 mo. with caregiver.

This story time is designed for the itty bitty littles who are not yet walking. Registration required and begins Thursday April 23. Please call 716-773-7124 to reserve a spot.