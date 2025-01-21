× Expand Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens Inspiration Stations

On select Saturdays this year, visit the Botanical Gardens for a unique art-making experience. Find inspiration among the lush greenery and vibrant plant life of our conservatory. Each Inspiration Station features a craft inspired by the season, our featured exhibit, and some of our favorite plants. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, and textures of the garden while crafting your own botanical arts and crafts.

All materials are provided to help you bring your imagination to life. Join us for a relaxing and fun-filled day of art, nature, and creativity. Inspiration Stations are fun for all ages and included with admission.

Inspiration Stations are sponsored by Wegmans.