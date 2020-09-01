Creating Structure & Routine at Home with Hybrid-Model Schooling

Strategies for setting up routine and structure in the home when children are engaged in hybrid-model schooling. Learn tips to set up a routine that will be helpful in keeping everyone on track with in-school days and distance learning days. Ideas for helping to keep your child/children engaged in their distance learning by setting up the structure they need to be successful. Strategies for parents/caregivers working from home while children are engaged in distance learning. Participants will receive copy of social skills story titled “School is Different”.

Register in advance for this meeting:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwufu2tqDgoG9yrpOjPsgV24TqSohJ1A-bj

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

info@parentnetworkwny.org 716-332-4170