The Hospice Spring Bouquet Sale has been marking the beginning of spring in Western New York for 35 years. Along with being the Hospice Foundation’s largest event, the Sale also brings much needed public awareness for Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo and its mission.

This year the Sale will be held March 3-13 to allow more people to get their flowers in a safe manner.

Standard bouquets will be available for $10 & tribute bouquets for $30. For every tribute sold, a standard bouquet goes back to a hospice patient. Every bouquet sold helps improve our patients' and their family's experience!

Pre-sale coordinators will get their flowers March 1-2 and March 8-9. Sign up to be a coordinator by Friday, January 15 & you will be entered to win a $150 VISA gift card.

Our public site sale will also look a bit different this year - we will be selling bouquets from flower trucks! Hospice Staff will be parked outside of local businesses and organizations to safely sell flowers straight from the truck. Check the Public Sites section at HospiceSpringBouquetSale.com in the coming weeks for schedule.

Call 716-989-2010 or visit HospiceSpringBouquetSale.com for more information.