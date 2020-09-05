× Expand Created by Explore and More Honk for Heroes

Join us as we honor those who give so much for this great country of ours. For two weeks, starting on Friday, September 11, Explore & More will host a variety of fun family activities inside and around Explore & More, as well as virtually.

Here is the lineup for the two weeks:

• Festivities will kick-off with an unveiling of three art installations around Canalside.

• On Saturday, September 12, we will host a reverse Honk for Heroes parade in the Buffalo News lot – where we will have military and first responder vehicles lined up for families to drive by and see.

• Explore & More will also host a My Hero is campaign that will include a dedicated wall inside the museum where children will write down who their hero is and why. We will also invite children and families to post videos about their heroes.

• There will be virtual Storytime with local heroes and activities on our website and social media outlets throughout the two weeks.

Plus all essential workers, first responders and military personnel will receive one free admission to the museum from 9/11-9/30 using the code THANKYOUHEROES