Homeschool LEGO® Club
to
Lancaster Library 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, New York 14086
×
Pixabay
Come and create with LEGO® bricks. Each month we'll have a theme to build your own creation to be displayed in the library. No need to bring your bricks, just bring your imagination and create. Ages 5-17. Registration is required: Register online at https://bit.ly/lancasterlibrary or call 716-683-1120.
Info
Lancaster Library 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, New York 14086
Crafts & Hobbies, Free Event, Library Program