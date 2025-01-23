Homeschool Families Board Games Club
to
Lancaster Library 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, New York 14086
×
Pixabay
Is it possible to learn and have fun at the same time? Absolutely! Each month, join other homeschoolers in playing different board games! Games will be provided, but patrons may bring their own from home if they choose. For children Pre-K - High School. Registration is required: Register online at https://bit.ly/lancasterlibrary or call 716-683-1120.
Info
Lancaster Library 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, New York 14086
Free Event, Library Program, This & That