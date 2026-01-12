Homeschool Families Board Games Club
to
Lancaster Library 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, New York 14086
×
Pixabay
Is it possible to learn AND have fun at the same time? Absolutely! Each month, join other homeschoolers in playing different board games. Games will be provided and parents are welcome. The game topic of the month is math. For students in pre-K - High School. Registration required: Register online at https://bit.ly/lancasterlibrary or call 716-683-1120.
Info
Lancaster Library 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, New York 14086
Crafts & Hobbies, Education & Learning, Free Event, Library Program