Hawk Creek Animal Play Day!

Come see our animals as you never have before! This immersive and family-friendly event features behind-the-scenes and up-close encounters with Hawk Creek’s live raptors, corvids, wild cats, reptiles and exotic birds.

Don’t miss the unique opportunity to meet Hawk Creek’s ambassador wild cat team; “Zane” the Serval and “Tracker” the Eurasian Lynx and learn how conservationists are working to save small wild cats around the world! But it does not end there! Come to our flying bird demos and hawk walk to learn more about the animals of the sky and feel the power of birds flying overhead.

Please note: To ensure the safety of guests and staff, masks are required for all guests over 2 years old. Hand sanitizer stations will be available through-out the wildlife center. Each day will have two time slots to maintain all social distancing guidelines. Tickets must be purchased online. When buying tickets, please make sure you are purchasing the correct time slot and date.

Refreshments, gift shop, flying demos, hawk walk, wild cat chat and a variety of training & enrichment activities scheduled through-out the day. Event parking is FREE and tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for veterans and seniors, $9 for children, and $40 for a family pass of up to 2 adults and 3 children (5-12 yrs). Children 4 and under are FREE. Tickets must be purchased online. Event is rain or shine.

Pre-registration is required. Parking is FREE. Event is rain or shine.