Halloween Terrarium Workshop at the Botanical Gardens
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Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens 2655 South Park Ave., Buffalo, New York 14218
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Halloween Terrarium Workshop
Celebrate Halloween year-round with a spooky terrarium! This workshop includes all materials needed to build a Halloween-themed terrarium, complete with skeleton and pumpkin figures, to bring home with them. Kids will learn about how terrariums work, how to create an enclosed ecosystem, how to care for their tropical plant and more! This special learning experience is best suited to kids ages 5-12.
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Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens 2655 South Park Ave., Buffalo, New York 14218
Children's Entertainment, Education & Learning, Halloween, Plants & Gardens