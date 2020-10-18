Halloween Spooktacular

Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum 180 Thompson St., North Tonawanda, New York 14120

We are hosting our annual Halloween event a little differently this year. Visitors are required to pre-register for a two hour time slot to enjoy our private Halloween event. We have extremely limited availability for each time slot so make sure to purchase tickets early!

Admission is $10 per child (2-16) and $5 per adult (16+).

Additional slots on Sunday, October 18 from 1pm-3pm.

Each child admission includes:

Trick-or-Treating 

Pumpkin Painting

Carousel Rides and a Museum Tour

Admission to our Kiddieland Testing Park Exhibit*

*Admission to Kiddieland is weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather visitors will be issued "Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum Children's Admission" voucher for each child registered for the event.

Halloween, Museum Event
716-693-1885
