Halloween Spooktacular

We are hosting our annual Halloween event a little differently this year. Visitors are required to pre-register for a two hour time slot to enjoy our private Halloween event. We have extremely limited availability for each time slot so make sure to purchase tickets early!

Admission is $10 per child (2-16) and $5 per adult (16+).

Additional slots on Sunday, October 18 from 1pm-3pm.

Each child admission includes:

Trick-or-Treating

Pumpkin Painting

Carousel Rides and a Museum Tour

Admission to our Kiddieland Testing Park Exhibit*

*Admission to Kiddieland is weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather visitors will be issued "Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum Children's Admission" voucher for each child registered for the event.