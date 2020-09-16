Halloween Spooktacular
to
Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum 180 Thompson St., North Tonawanda, New York 14120
Herschell Halloween Spooktacular
We are hosting our annual Halloween event a little differently this year. Visitors are required to pre-register for a two hour time slot to enjoy our private Halloween event. We have extremely limited availability for each time slot so make sure to purchase tickets early!
Admission is $10 per child (2-16) and $5 per adult (16+).
Additional slots on Sunday, October 18 from 1pm-3pm.
Each child admission includes:
Trick-or-Treating
Pumpkin Painting
Carousel Rides and a Museum Tour
Admission to our Kiddieland Testing Park Exhibit*
*Admission to Kiddieland is weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather visitors will be issued "Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum Children's Admission" voucher for each child registered for the event.