Halloween Hustle Virtual 5K/Walk

Join us for the Boys & Girls Club of EMW's 1st Virtual 5K, a fun family-friendly event! $20 per Runner: All Ages Welcome! You can run/walk anytime in the month of October at your own pace. Your 5K (3.1 miles) can be done all at one time or split up over a few days. Every runner will receive a Race Medal and a printable Running Bib to wear while running. All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Elma, Marilla & Wales. Visit www.bgcemw.org/halloween-hustle-virtual-5K/ for more details & to register today!