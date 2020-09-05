Grandparents Weekend at Penn Dixie

In recognition of the important role of grandparents, grandchildren accompanied by grandparents are admitted for FREE on this weekend.

Reservations are required. Tours depart every 30 minutes beginning at 9:15 am. The final tour each day departs at 2:45 pm. The park closes at 4:30 pm. Click here for full info & safety measures.

Each Grandparent ticket purchased includes up to two (2) tickets for Children (Ages 3-17). Other offers (coupons, guest passes) cannot be combined with this promotion.

Tool rental is available in addition to our complimentary garden trowels and buckets. Please bring a bucket, bag, or box for your fossils. Penn Dixie members attend for FREE. Our usual admission rates apply to all other guests.