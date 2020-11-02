Gingerbread House Making

All the sticky frosting, candy coated fun, and you don't need to clean it up! Join our staff in decorating your own gingerbread (craft paper) house with reinforced confectioners sugar glue, and bright candies to take home and display for years to come.

What to expect:

Each attendee will be given a house, ample amounts of candy, sprinkle, royal icing glue, and care instructions during the event. This event is open for the whole family, but we recommend ages 7+.

What about COVID-19?

This event is limited. Mask are required for all attendees social distancing is enforces by groups. No candy is to be, or intended to be, consumed. Tools and piping bags are given per-person.

$20 per person; pre-registration required.