Get A Clue

× Expand Family GAC 1080x1080 - 1

On January 10 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., join us for a family-friendly version of our popular museum mystery event! A car has crashed in our In Motion Exhibit, but who did it? Families work together at their own pace to collect evidence from museum staff stationed throughout the museum to catch the critter culprit. Recommended for ages 4-10. Included with Museum admission or membership.