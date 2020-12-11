× Expand Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens Gardens After Dark: Magical Poinsettias

We would like to introduce a brand-new series of exhibits entitled Gardens After Dark! Offered at different times throughout the year, this new experience was created to open the Botanical Gardens in the evening for all to enjoy.

Each Gardens After Dark exhibit will focus on our mission of connecting people to the natural world in a new way and in a new light- literally! The Botanical Gardens will be filled with colorful and soft lighting to enhance and showcase our mesmerizing plant collection and the beautiful historic landmark that surrounds. Each exhibit in the series will bring a new way to experience the amazing Botanical Gardens and provide feelings of inspiration, peace and calmness during these unprecedented times.

Our first exhibit of the Gardens After Dark series, Magical Poinsettias, will be held on select nights in December 2020 to complement our annual Poinsettia & Railway Exhibit. Experience the charm of this magical time of year and enjoy the tropical Botanical Gardens, the railway exhibit, poinsettia collection, and decorative trees that will be a spectacular sight after dark! Experience the Poinsettia & Railway Exhibit during the day, at night during Gardens After Dark, or both!

December 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18, 26, 29, 30, 2020

5:00-8:30pm

RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED for all visitors, including members, due to capacity limitations. Walk-ins may be turned away if capacity is surpassed. To maintain our capacity limit and the safety of both visitors and staff, we encourage visitors to limit their visit to 1-1.5 hours. Please arrive with your E-tickets ready to be scanned and have your ID available. Masks are required at all times when visiting the Botanical Gardens.

Many things have changed for everyone in these unprecedented times and due to the effects of COVID-19, we are unable to offer our annual evening lighting event, Lumagination, in 2021. We know that this popular event will be missed and we hope to bring it back in 2022 in the safest way possible. ​Gardens After Dark is not intended as a replacement for Lumagination but is simply a new way to experience the Botanical Gardens.