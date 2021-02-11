Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape

× Expand Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

Visit the Botanical Gardens after dark for this magical experience. The Botanical Gardens and the plant collection will be highlighted with soft lighting to enhance the shapes, sizes, textures and colors all the plants and the larger than life glass conservatory. Visitors will enjoy this Enchanted Winter Escape as light bounces around, snowflakes dance through the dome, rocks glow through the desert and twinkling terrariums hang over head. Bring a friend, your family or a date to this wonderful tropical escape!

Thursdays-Sundays and Winter Break week from School

January 21-24, 28-31

February 4-6, 11-21, 25-28

5:30-9:00pm

RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED for all visitors, including members, due to capacity limitations. Walk-ins may be turned away if capacity is surpassed. To maintain our capacity limit and the safety of both visitors and staff, we encourage visitors to limit their visit to 1-1.5 hours. Please arrive with your E-tickets ready to be scanned and have your ID available. Masks are required at all times when visiting the Botanical Gardens.

Adults - $13.50

Senior - $12.00

Student - $12.00

Kids 3-12 - $7.00