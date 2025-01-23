FunJungle Book Club

to

Lancaster Library 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, New York 14086

Join us as we discuss the book Belly Up (Book 1 in the FunJungle book series) by Stuart Gibbs. Stick around and create your own zoo map. Ages 7-12. Participants are expected to have read the book prior to each month's book club. Please stop by the desk and request a copy of the book. Registration is required: Register online at https://bit.ly/lancasterlibrary or call 716-683-1120.

Info

Lancaster Library 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, New York 14086
Free Event, Library Program, This & That
716-683-1120
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - FunJungle Book Club - 2025-02-06 16:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - FunJungle Book Club - 2025-02-06 16:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - FunJungle Book Club - 2025-02-06 16:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - FunJungle Book Club - 2025-02-06 16:30:00 ical