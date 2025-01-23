FunJungle Book Club

× Expand Pixabay

Join us as we discuss the book Belly Up (Book 1 in the FunJungle book series) by Stuart Gibbs. Stick around and create your own zoo map. Ages 7-12. Participants are expected to have read the book prior to each month's book club. Please stop by the desk and request a copy of the book. Registration is required: Register online at https://bit.ly/lancasterlibrary or call 716-683-1120.