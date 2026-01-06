Get ready to dress up, bid on amazing items, and help raise money for a good cause at our Fundraising Gala & Auction!

Welcome to the Fundraising Gala & Auction at the Lee-Whedon Memorial Library! Join us for a night of excitement and giving back. Get ready to bid on library furnishings that echo generations of readers while enjoying delicious food and drinks. One of a kind art pieces and baskets will be also available for bidding. Your support will help us continue providing valuable resources to our community. Don't miss out on this opportunity to make a difference and have a great time doing it. See you there!