Free Workshop - All About Databases

Did you know that most of the world’s data is stored in something called a database? This includes your school grades, Yelp’s list of local pizza shops and music downloads on your computer. Databases contain tons of information. Finding the exact information you need can be like finding a needle in a haystack.

In this workshop, students will learn about databases, its structure and what it looks like, and more importantly, how you can get the database to answer your questions! The lesson will be hands-on and focus on standard SQL statements that can be used with any database software.