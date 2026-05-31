Free Summer Concerts: Levitt VIBE Buffalo Music Series at Ralph Wilson Park
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Ralph Wilson Park 5 DAR Drive, Buffalo, New York 14201
Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy
Experience free, live music this summer with your community! The Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy is thrilled to partner with the Levitt VIBE Buffalo Music Series to bring seven weeks of family-friendly outdoor concerts to the Buffalo waterfront.
Running every Monday evening beginning July 6 through August 17 from 5 to 8 p.m., this series features local and national talent spanning funk, jazz, R&B, blues, salsa, rock, and more. Pack your picnics, blankets, and lawn chairs, and enjoy great music on the open lawn! Rotating food trucks and local vendors will also be on-site each week.
2026 Levitt VIBE Buffalo Music Series Schedule:
July 6: Organ Fairchild & The Brass Machine
July 13: The Unity Band
July 20: Wendell Rivera
July 27: D’Mott
Aug. 3: Lynn Drury & Jony James Blues Band
Aug. 10: Will Holton & Drea d’Nur
Aug. 17: La Krema
Event Website: RWParkBuffalo.org/Levitt