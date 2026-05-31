Free Summer Concerts: Levitt VIBE Buffalo Music Series at Ralph Wilson Park

× Expand Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy

Experience free, live music this summer with your community! The Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy is thrilled to partner with the Levitt VIBE Buffalo Music Series to bring seven weeks of family-friendly outdoor concerts to the Buffalo waterfront.

Running every Monday evening beginning July 6 through August 17 from 5 to 8 p.m., this series features local and national talent spanning funk, jazz, R&B, blues, salsa, rock, and more. Pack your picnics, blankets, and lawn chairs, and enjoy great music on the open lawn! Rotating food trucks and local vendors will also be on-site each week.

2026 Levitt VIBE Buffalo Music Series Schedule:

July 6: Organ Fairchild & The Brass Machine

July 13: The Unity Band

July 20: Wendell Rivera

July 27: D’Mott

Aug. 3: Lynn Drury & Jony James Blues Band

Aug. 10: Will Holton & Drea d’Nur

Aug. 17: La Krema

Event Website: RWParkBuffalo.org/Levitt