Firefly Fridays

Genesee Country Village & Museum 1410 Flint Hill Rd., Mumford, New York 14511

Light up your summer nights! Fireflies, also known as lightning bugs, glowworms, or members of the Lampyridae family, are magical little creatures. Come join us to learn more about them and their powers of bioluminescence, right in their natural habitat. Bring your family for a guided evening hike across our Oatka Creek meadow, behind the scenes of the Museum. Can’t join us this evening? Catch one of our next Firefly Fridays on June 13, 20, or 27!

