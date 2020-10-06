Feed the Fish! New Dates Added!

× Expand Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens Koi Fish at The Gardens

NEW! Feed the Fish – An Early Access Experience

9:30am

Get up close and personal with our family of koi fish with this new and unique experience! Enjoy early access to the Botanical Gardens before we open to the public with a special learning experience. Each participant receives a take-home goodie bag, a cup of koi fish food, and time to help feed our fishy friends! Regular admission for the day is included. This special encounter is limited to 10 people per experience.

Members, Adults & Students ages 12 and up- $18.50

Kids & Members ages 3-12- $14.50

Kids 2 and under are free

All tickets must be purchased ahead of time online. Member discounts do not apply. Face masks are required for participants over 2 years old.