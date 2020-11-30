Feed the Fish! - An Early Access Experience

Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens 2655 South Park Ave., Buffalo, New York 14218

9:30am

Get up close and personal with our family of koi fish with this new and unique experience! Enjoy early access to the Botanical Gardens before we open to the public with a special learning experience. Each participant receives, a potted plant, a cup of koi fish food, and time to help feed our fishy friends! Regular admission for the day is included.

This special encounter is limited to 10 people per experience. All tickets must be purchased ahead of time online. Member discounts do not apply. Face masks are required for participants over 2 years old.

Dates available Now through May!

Animals, Nature, Plants & Gardens
716-827-1584
