Family Yoga
to
Lancaster Library 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, New York 14086
×
Come and enjoy yoga poses and experience some fun together time with your family. For ages 4-11 with adult participation. Class is taught by Donna Baia, certified KAY teacher. Please bring a yoga mat or towel. Registration is required and space is limited. Register online at https://bit.ly/lancasterlibrary or call 716-683-1120.
Info
Lancaster Library 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, New York 14086
Family Program, Free Event, Leisure & Recreation, Library Program