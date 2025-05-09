Family Storytime with Local Author Amber Partisano

Lancaster Library 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, New York 14086

Join us for a special family story time with local author Amber Partisano. She will read her book Our Fox Rocks and have a fun fox inspired craft for all. For all ages. Registration required: Register online at https://bit.ly/lancasterlibrary or call 716-683-1120.

Lancaster Library 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, New York 14086
Free Event, Library Program, Storytelling
716-683-1120
