Family Night at Gardens After Dark

Visit the Botanical Gardens for Gardens After Dark FAMILY NIGHT! Explore our magical gardens at night to enjoy a tropical evening out, in February, with family. Discover all kinds of things that glow in the dark while wandering through the Botanical Gardens on a scavenger hunt. Don't forget to collect a prize at the end!

It's after dark in the garden, where you can meet nocturnal species. Join our friends from Prehistoric World to interact with some slimy creatures you can find in your garden, like toads! Prehistoric World is New York's only reptile zoo where visitors can interact with animals and get hands on with an array of amazing species.

Talk with our educators about interesting plants and visit our pollinator friends from Hahn's Honey Bees to learn more about the importance of pollinators, especially bees. On your way out, grab an activity bag to-go to continue the fun at home!

February 6 - 5:30-9pm

Adults - $13.50

Senior - $12.00

Student - $12.00

Kids 3-12 - $7.00