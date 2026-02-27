Family Kidding Around Yoga
Lancaster Library 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, New York 14086
Come and enjoy yoga poses and experience some fun together time with your family. For ages 4-11 with adult participation. Class is taught by Donna Baia, certified KAY teacher. Please bring a yoga mat or towel. Space is limited and registration is required. Register online at https://bit.ly/lancasterlibrary or call 716-683-1120.
