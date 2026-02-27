Family Kidding Around Yoga

to

Lancaster Library 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, New York 14086

Come and enjoy yoga poses and experience some fun together time with your family. For ages 4-11 with adult participation. Class is taught by Donna Baia, certified KAY teacher. Please bring a yoga mat or towel. Space is limited and registration is required. Register online at https://bit.ly/lancasterlibrary or call 716-683-1120.

Info

Lancaster Library 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, New York 14086
Free Event, Health & Wellness, Library Program
716-683-1120
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Family Kidding Around Yoga - 2026-03-22 12:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Family Kidding Around Yoga - 2026-03-22 12:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Family Kidding Around Yoga - 2026-03-22 12:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Family Kidding Around Yoga - 2026-03-22 12:30:00 ical