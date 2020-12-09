Family Funday
Albright-Knox Northland
Thalassa
Join Albright-Knox Northland for a FREE Virtual Family Funday! They will lead fun activities inspired by Shelly Becker’s "Even Superheroes Have Bad Days" and "Swoon: Seven Comptemplations."
Storytime & Artmaking, 1-1:40pm
Movement for Kids & Families, 1:40-2:05pm
Drop-In Art Activity, 2:05-2:30pm
Register online. Registrants will receive a link to join this virtual event the morning of the program.
Info
Art Classes & Programs, Free Event, Online/Virtual Event