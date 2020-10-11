Family Funday
Albright-Knox Northland 612 Northland Ave., Buffalo, New York 14211
Rufino Tamayo, 1939
Women of Tehuantepec
Join us for a FREE Virtual Family Funday celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, with fun activities inspired by Matt de la Peña's book "The Last Stop on Market Street" and Rufino Tamayo's Women of Tehuantepec, 1939.
Storytime & Artmaking, 1-1:40pm
Movement for Kids & Families, 1:40-2:05pm
Drop-In Art Activity, 2:05-2:30pm
Register online. Registrants will receive a link to join this virtual event the morning of the program.
Info
Art Classes & Programs, Free Event, Online/Virtual Event