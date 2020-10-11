Family Funday

Albright-Knox Northland 612 Northland Ave., Buffalo, New York 14211

Join us for a FREE Virtual Family Funday celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, with fun activities inspired by Matt de la Peña's book "The Last Stop on Market Street" and Rufino Tamayo's Women of Tehuantepec, 1939.

Storytime & Artmaking, 1-1:40pm

Movement for Kids & Families, 1:40-2:05pm

Drop-In Art Activity, 2:05-2:30pm

Register online. Registrants will receive a link to join this virtual event the morning of the program.

