Tom Wolf Imaging Tunnel of Lights Tom Wolf Imaging Santa in Lights Tom Wolf Imaging Village in Lights

The Erie County Agricultural Society is excited to announce that the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights will return, 2020 Style.

Three major adjustments to the Event include (1) the Event will be strictly a drive through (guests must stay in their vehicles), (2) admission tickets must be purchased in advance (tickets will not be sold at the gate), (3) the Event will be open every night in December, except the 24th & 25th.

Tickets can be purchased at all Tops Friendly Markets registers starting November 1 for $15 per vehicle or online (convenience fees apply) at www.fairgroundsholiday.com. New for 2020, tickets and vouchers will be available until December 31, 2020.

CEO Jessica Underberg stated, “ The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights has become an annual holiday tradition on the Fairgrounds in Hamburg for the last 16 years. With so many cancellations this year, we took a look at how the Event could be held in a safe and socially distant manner. Thus, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights, 2020 Style was created. The new route will encompass 50 acres featuring 70 variations of light displays, arches and light tunnels. The new format of the Event allows us to extend the number of days we will be open in 2020. The Event is the perfect end to a Holiday shopping day, a great date night and the perfect setting in which the lights and sounds of the season can dazzle the eyes of the little ones.”

The event will run every night in December, except the 24th and 25th, from 5:00pm to 9:00pm.

The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights is produced by the Erie County Agricultural Society (ECAS). For more information regarding the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights visit www.FairgroundsHoliday.com.