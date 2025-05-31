× Expand Buffalo & Erie County Public Library The packet boat "Seneca Chief"

Celebrate the 200th anniversary of the opening of the Erie Canal with Buffalo & the Erie Canal: An Enduring Legacy, a new exhibition exploring the rich history of our city's social and economic growth as the Western terminus of the Erie Canal. Discover the work, travel, trade, and development of our region's local waterways and in canalside neighborhoods dating back from the early 19th through the early 21st century.

On view until January 15, 2026

Ring of Knowledge

Central Library in Downtown Buffalo

1 Lafayette Square

Buffalo, NY 14203

See https://www.buffalolib.org/locations-hours/central-downtown-buffalo for daily library hours