Engineers Week: Acrobatic Science Live!

Plan your February break week fun at the Buffalo Museum of Science with Acrobatic Science Live! shows with special guests WeFlip Entertainment and see the principles of physics brought to life on stage! Plus, take part in engaging Engineers Week activities and demonstrations with special guests (like Minecraft coding workshops with TechBuffalo on Monday through Wednesday!) throughout the museum.

Acrobatic Science Live! performances will take place at 10:30 a.m.,11:30 a.m., and 1, 2, and 3 p.m. with a special 6:30pm show during extended hours on Friday, February 20. Entry included with February Break admission pricing, seating is first-come, first-served!

Entry to shows, Engineers Week activities, and museum admission are included with the Museum’s February Break admission rates: $25 for adults, $21 for children, and free for museum members.