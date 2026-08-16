Enchanted Forest
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Audubon Community Nature Center 1600 Riverside Rd, Jamestown, New York 14701
Audubon Community Nature Center
Creatures like this bat greet visitors and share stories along the trails at Audubon Community Nature Center’s Enchanted Forest, then enjoy a campfire and music.
Choose your own time slot for this magical, non-scary Halloween evening. Follow a guide on the luminary-lit Enchanted Trail to meet larger-than-life talking animals that will engage your imagination, maybe make you laugh, and teach you something about wildlife in the region.
After the walk, enjoy a campfire and music. Snacks and drinks will be available to purchase. Crafts, live animals, and exhibits to explore will be inside the Nature Center. $14 for adults, $10.50 for Nature Center Family members and children ages 3–15, free for ages 2 and under. Paid reservations required: call (716) 569-2345 or go to AudubonCNC.org/enchanted-forest. No tickets sold at the door.