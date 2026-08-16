× Expand Audubon Community Nature Center Creatures like this bat greet visitors and share stories along the trails at Audubon Community Nature Center’s Enchanted Forest, then enjoy a campfire and music.

Choose your own time slot for this magical, non-scary Halloween evening. Follow a guide on the luminary-lit Enchanted Trail to meet larger-than-life talking animals that will engage your imagination, maybe make you laugh, and teach you something about wildlife in the region.

After the walk, enjoy a campfire and music. Snacks and drinks will be available to purchase. Crafts, live animals, and exhibits to explore will be inside the Nature Center. $14 for adults, $10.50 for Nature Center Family members and children ages 3–15, free for ages 2 and under. Paid reservations required: call (716) 569-2345 or go to AudubonCNC.org/enchanted-forest. No tickets sold at the door.